As I glance at the calendar, I see it’s Presidents Day, a holiday created in 1968 by the Uniform Monday Holiday Law.

Being older, I think back to when we used to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday on the 12th and Washington’s birthday on the 22nd. These holidays came into being to serve as reminders of the struggles that created the United States. Then I think how the effort to honor these men and the people who fought alongside them with guns and with words, has morphed into something far more shabby, feeble and pathetic with little connection to the original purpose.

