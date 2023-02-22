As I glance at the calendar, I see it’s Presidents Day, a holiday created in 1968 by the Uniform Monday Holiday Law.
Being older, I think back to when we used to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday on the 12th and Washington’s birthday on the 22nd. These holidays came into being to serve as reminders of the struggles that created the United States. Then I think how the effort to honor these men and the people who fought alongside them with guns and with words, has morphed into something far more shabby, feeble and pathetic with little connection to the original purpose.
In my younger days, I worked as a technician for a Volkswagen dealership. I have burned into my memory the store’s owner refusing to give us Washington’s birthday off because he rated it as “the biggest day in the automotive sales business.” Here’s the classic example of how we treat our national memory: People we used to view on a high pedestal are now relegated to part of a sales pitch.
With the elimination of Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays as standalone holidays, significant tributes to arguably the greatest heroes from our nation’s seminal experiences, are now missing from our lives. Two more reminders of our history are gone. Do you realize that using the third Monday in February as Presidents Day means that holiday can never fall on either Lincoln’s or Washington’s birthdays? Rather sad, isn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.