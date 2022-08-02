OK … give me a second here … I need to clean up the vomit that purged through my soul when it became apparent the disgusting Republicans voted down a bill that would have come to the aid of our servicemen and women who were exposed to caustic chemicals and burn pits as they protected us from a perceived evil, all at their own risk.
Can you say enough? Can you say this political BS has to stop? Can you make it stop by not voting for those criminal politicians?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.