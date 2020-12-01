Paij Wadley-Bailey came to Barre City 25 years ago, answering a call as director of Vermont Anti-Racism Action Team. A central Vermont equity justice activist, Paij was responding to the inaction of school administrators on preventing and dealing with a fourth-grader who was being racially harassed. Because no adults would act to protect her and her parents were inhibited by language and culture barriers, Paij helped the student take action. The student wrote an interactive play illustrating a recurring incident on the bus. Each student in the class was randomly assigned a role and Paij played the bus driver. After the performance, during discussion, one student said she didn’t believe this really happened. Then a boy piped up and said, “yes it did, I know, it was me.”
Since that time, Wadley-Bailey has been a constant support for Barre anti-racism efforts, whether as a developer of Spaulding High School anti-racism curricula, presenter at Teen Town Meetings, organizer of annual Anti-Racism Summer Institutes or guiding families through a process of confronting racism against them. I want you all to know about her, in case you don’t. I credit her work here in Barre as one of the reasons we can raise the Black Lives Matter flag. She has raised the consciousness of hundreds of Barre youth, many of whom still live in Vermont.
When the BLM flag is raised, it will be as much honoring her work here as it is demonstrating our pledge to continue the work of securing a beloved community. Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached that a beloved community is a society based on justice, equal opportunity and love of one's fellow human beings.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre
