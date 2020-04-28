The solution to budget problems, for the city of Montpelier and the state, has always been "hey, let's just raise taxes" and the renters just waved them in with both hands. Now, with COVID-19, business shutting down and people being furloughed, to whom my heart goes out, it's not so easy to tax when fewer and fewer people are working. Longer-term solutions should have been worked on or found long ago — but no tax, tax and tax. Who do you tax when there's no one left to tax?
David Brownlee
Montpelier
(0) comments
