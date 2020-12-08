Freedom from responsibility and consequence has become the mantra of the cult of Trump.
Freedom to not wear a mask or respect physical distancing is accelerating the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses are struggling and closing; employees being laid off. Schools are caught between remaining open or closing; kids being deprived of social interaction and hands-on learning.
Dysfunction and depression are settling in.
Distrust of the electoral process is undermining our democracy. Rejection of truth and science and acceptance of hearsay and heresy are further dividing the country.
Still in office, President Trump has abdicated all leadership responsibilities regarding the pandemic, a national disaster now accounting for a death every 30 seconds. Our commander-in-chief is instead focusing on overturning the election results by any means possible and endangering our future national security and environmental health by his slapdash firing and sycophantic reorganization of Pentagon personnel and his rush to lock in oil drilling in the Arctic Wildlife Refuge.
It’s the kind of revenge we can expect from the bully who doesn’t get his way and has to live with being told by the citizens of the United States that “you’re fired.”
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
