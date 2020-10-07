Shame on the Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame University, for attending Donald Trump’s ceremony rally to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court judge. In his welcoming letter to Notre Dame students, Jenkins writes: “Notre Dame is a place where matters of faith are addressed with respect; where the wisdom of religious tradition sheds new light upon the most pressing concerns of our own time ... where tomorrow’s leaders ... cultivate an ethical, moral and spiritual integrity that lasts a lifetime.” the Rev. Jenkins' presence at one of Donald Trump’s ceremonies and celebrations does not support the words of his letter.
Was Jenkins at the rally to be with the “right” people? Was he there to support a narcissistic, immoral president? A president who lies, cheats and bullies people who disagree with him? Even though the Catholic Church disagrees with some of the rulings of the Supreme Court, is that a reason to support a president who holds the Bible up in pretense of supporting the church?
When will the Rev. Jenkins speak out for the claims he makes in his welcoming letter to the students of Notre Dame? When will the Rev. Jenkins speak out for truth, for health care for all, for equality for all, for decency for all people, for democracy? His apology for not wearing a mask is not enough.
Esther Farnsworth
Montpelier
