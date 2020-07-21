Now more than ever, the public needs to know who will represent them in the State House, Congress and the White House. Publisher Steve Pappas has taken away the public's right to voice those opinions by making us pay to endorse the candidate and support a direction for the future. He admits in his poorly written editorial that he is too cowardly to take a stand by using the "voice of the paper" to counsel voters.
We need leadership. We need a strong press. Maybe we should be asking this editor-publisher to step aside and make room for democracy rather than allowing him to unilaterally censor our right to a democratic process. What a shame he has brought down upon this community.
Daniel Smith
Montpelier
