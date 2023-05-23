Well, that’s a wrap for my first legislative session. What a wonderful five months, I am pleased to say I was able to accomplish so much alongside my colleagues in the Vermont House of Representatives.
The list of what we achieved is very exciting: Universal child care, free school meals, affordable heat, suicide prevention, reproductive rights/abortion and gender-affirming care shield laws, right to repair agriculture and forestry equipment (passed in the House, on to the Senate!), the HOME act for massive new and better housing supports, and a budget that supports low-income and food-insecure persons at levels never before seen in Vermont history and provides support for unhoused persons as well.
We did so much more, too. We passed a bill to help firefighters diagnosed with cancer. We improved workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance programs, and on and on.
We did all this by listening and talking to folks, to neighbors and advocates and Vermonters from all walks of life. It also took reading and editing thousands of pages of documents. I am proud of the work of my Democratic House caucus and my committee, the Committee on Commerce and Economic Development.
Over the summer and fall, I will be spending time with my wife, Becky, returning to work at the Vermont Foodbank, and working to assist Barre and its residents. This includes assisting with the motel closures for unhoused persons, which concerns me greatly.
Head's up: There will be a virtual town hall on June 12 about affordable heat and what that bill actually does. We need to combat a lot of the harmful misinformation circulating about that act. I want to assure you, it will save Vermonters money, not hurt their savings.
Let's continue to make Barre brighter, together.
Jonathan Williams represents Barre City in the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.