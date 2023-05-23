Well, that’s a wrap for my first legislative session. What a wonderful five months, I am pleased to say I was able to accomplish so much alongside my colleagues in the Vermont House of Representatives.

The list of what we achieved is very exciting: Universal child care, free school meals, affordable heat, suicide prevention, reproductive rights/abortion and gender-affirming care shield laws, right to repair agriculture and forestry equipment (passed in the House, on to the Senate!), the HOME act for massive new and better housing supports, and a budget that supports low-income and food-insecure persons at levels never before seen in Vermont history and provides support for unhoused persons as well.

