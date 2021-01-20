Thank you, Times Argus, for your very kind recognition of longtime Barre Service Club members Dick Parnigoni, Bob Brault, John Ormsby, Larry Reilly, Margaret Hutchins, James Massie Jr. and Mayo Sanborn. We are indeed blessed that each of them crossed our Barre paths. They were incredibly generous with their time and talent and I am sure, their money, over the years. Their leadership and example will be sorely missed.
Claire Duke
Barre
