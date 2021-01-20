Thank you, Times Argus, for your very kind recognition of longtime Barre Service Club members Dick Parnigoni, Bob Brault, John Ormsby, Larry Reilly, Margaret Hutchins, James Massie Jr. and Mayo Sanborn. We are indeed blessed that each of them crossed our Barre paths. They were incredibly generous with their time and talent and I am sure, their money, over the years. Their leadership and example will be sorely missed.

Claire Duke

Barre

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.