In Vermont, we pay servers $6.28 per hour with 20% tips. Now we are also paying baristas (who make $15 per hour) 20% tips. There is even one company adding a mandatory tip onto their coffee orders. I feel this is a slap in the face to servers making $6.28 per hour. Maybe we should do away with the $6.28 per hour (half minimum wage for servers only) wage?
Sandra Bettis
(0) comments
