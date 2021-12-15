I moved out to the country about 20 years ago. One question that I had was how often should I have my septic tank pumped.
We had four people in the house with a 1,000-gallon cement tank, so I found a source of information on the Pennsylvania State University Extension Service. It recommended for every 2.6 years. If it was only a 500-gallon tank, it recommended every year for our people capacity and every 5.9 years with a-2000 gallon tank.
If the debris is not pumped out, it can plug the leach field and could cost many times more than a truck pumping it out regularly to fix it. Infrastructure is all around us so, if we can all become aware of the proper procedures to make it last, we and our neighbors will be much better off.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
