Be careful. If you’re Black, don’t go jogging in a white neighborhood. If you’re lost, don’t pull into a stranger’s driveway. If you’re looking for your younger brother, don’t ring the wrong doorbell. If you’re a 6-year-old girl shooting hoops, don’t let the ball roll into your neighbor’s yard.
As we’ve seen in the news, any of those mistakes in today’s America means you could be shot. When will we come to our senses?
