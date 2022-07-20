Mr. Finner’s letter to the editor voiced a few concerns with my commentary, “Shouldn’t Barre have a State Senator?” I hope he won’t mind me responding.
Editors are tough minded regarding what’s published in their newspapers and what’s newsworthy. Barre citizens deserve to know that eight publications printed the commentary, including The Times Argus, VTDigger and the World. Shortly, another newspaper will publish it. I hope Mr. Finner will accept the nine editors' combined expertise?
Barre City citizens deserve to know there are no Barre City Senate candidates of either party for the November ballot. Barre Town has one Republican and no Democratic candidates. I’m not sure 16,414 Barre citizens find this situation as “funny” as others do.
A partisan motive was inferred in the letter to the editor. Barre citizens deserve to know I avoided any partisan issue by suggesting an independent candidate from either party in the commentary.
Mr. Finner seems to want to limit Barre voters' choices. I’m not sure why. My proposal offers more choices. How will putting another Barre citizen before the voters in November harm anyone? How folks vote is up to them.
Barre voters elected me as a state representative and then to the state Senate and I am forever grateful. I love Barre and want the best for you. Please find a candidate whom many folks will support, get 100 registered voters' signatures, and submit the paperwork no later than Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. Then you’ll have a real choice for Barre in November.
I’m retired and happy to come to Barre City or the town to present my proposal and answer questions. Who’s willing to invite me? mattkraussvt@gmail.com
Matt Krauss lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.