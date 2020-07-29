I am writing to respectfully comment on one of your past headlines, "Scott: Mask mandate looms." Wouldn't "Mask mandate possible" have done the job without casting a negative shadow over the information?
The wearing of masks is about all of us taking care of ourselves and each other.
My husband and I have health issues and are very grateful to those who are wearing masks in order to keep everyone healthy. Now that the mandate has arrived, I'd like to thank Gov. Scott, for giving me another reason to be glad I live in Vermont.
Diane Swan
Barre
