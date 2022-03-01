The Times Argus' Feb. 18 article, “Two Mass. men get probation in separate drug cases,” is an example of why Vermonters are disgusted with their judicial system.
When Judge Kevin Griffin awarded probation to two felons for drug trafficking of cocaine and heroin, he insulted the very citizens he’s supposed to serve, especially the police officers who put their lives on the line to enforce Vermont’s laws.
The criminals must have had no fears of incarceration because according to the article, Vermont has a reputation for leniency regarding drug cases. Thanks to Griffin’s charitable gestures, the felons will enjoy many more rides to Vermont with more drugs.
Bill Walsh
Barre Town
