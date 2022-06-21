How much time does it take to wink an eye?
With a wink of an eye, Jan. 6, 2021, was left behind.
But with the recent revelations put forth by the Jan. 6 committee, one can only hope our eyes are open and taking in the truth that it is revealing.
Trump feared losing long before the election came about. So much so, he was stating the only way he could lose would be through corrupt election procedures.
Trump, through repeated statements by those in his inner circle, understood he had lost the election. Trump desperately believed his only way to stay in power was to incite a riot and within that context, put his vice-president's life in jeopardy.
And oh, yes, Trump did his best to rip off his supporters for millions that he pocketed under the guise the funds would be used to provide for the legal measures he was promoting in order to overturn the "stolen election."
It may have been a nod and a blink of an eye, but it is time for his supporters to open their eyes to the truth the Jan. 6 committee is revealing.
William Gay
Montpelier
