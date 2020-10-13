I know many people are saying, “I will vote for Phil Scott because he has done a good job handling coronavirus.” And he has.
But meanwhile, a fifth of Vermont adults are struggling to pay ordinary expenses because of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Wages are nearly 17% below the national average. Opioid addiction is ravaging our communities. Health care costs are through the roof. Climate change threatens our vital tourism and agriculture industries. People of color in Vermont are disproportionately imprisoned and unjustly targeted by police.
Gov. Scott has vetoed paid family leave and an increased minimum wage, both measures would have made Vermont more affordable for struggling families and put more money into people’s pockets to bolster the economy. He has no plans to make health care more affordable. He has said he supports action to reduce Vermont’s reliance on fossil fuels and prepare us for the worsening climate crisis, but he has not made any effort to achieve Vermont’s climate goals and recently vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act.
Scott should not get all the credit for Vermont’s low COVID-19 numbers, either. We’re staying healthy because Vermonters are sensible people who take care of each other and their communities.
I call on Vermonters now: with your common sense and your care for each other, vote Phil Scott out of office.
When it comes to issues beyond the pandemic, Scott prefers to stick with the status quo and pretend it is working. Vermonters, we have the skills and the heart and the resourcefulness to do so much better, and we need a leader who sees that actual change is needed and will help us get there.
Marisa Keller
Montpelier
