On Dec. 10, Vermont hit 740 COVID cases and three more COVID deaths. Cases have been rising rapidly since August, and now they are skyrocketing with predictable rising death to follow.
Still, the governor does nothing. I wrote Scott a month ago pleading for action, as have so many others. The response I got was a vapid form letter saying he was “following the science” and “Vermonters would not stand for a partial shutdown, or even so little as a mask mandate.”
Basically, what Scott is saying is, he has totally lost his ability to lead the state, and is a coward to even try. Any measures put in place now would be to admit he totally screwed up, something his ego will not stand. Or, is this his Machiavellian play to shore up his cult delusional Republican base for the elections? At this late date, there are no other reasonable rationales.
But the cases, and the predictable following deaths, keep rising, Governor, with no end in sight. What does your “science” tell you now? Governor, you have already lost your election, when do you grow some heart and choose life?
Neil Husher
Randolph
