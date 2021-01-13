Gov. Phil Scott has shown himself to be a competent, caring, forward-looking leader. His leadership during the past 10 months with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic has been exemplary. His recent call for Donald Trump’s resignation from the presidency was the first by a Republican governor.
Phil Scott has garnered a lot of support from non-Republicans as witnessed by his overwhelming defeat of David Zuckerman, a decent fellow and politician, in the recent election. It showed that many non-Republicans saw in Scott the kind of leader our state, and any state, should have, especially when a crisis exists.
It’s time for Scott to fully unblemish his reputation by leaving the Republican Party. He doesn’t have to join the Democratic or Progressive parties as that might be a bridge too far. He should declare himself an independent for now. Jim Jeffords left the Republicans in 2001 and became independent: He, too, was an honorable public servant.
Scott has shown there are Republican politicians who far exceed that political party’s ignoble actions and retrograde ideas. Being a Republican sullies Phil Scott’s otherwise noble and competent record. He should become an independent, which will sever his relationship with the toxic and morally corrupt Republicans.
Art Edelstein
Calais
