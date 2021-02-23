The 19-year-old chair of the Burlington Republican Party, Kelly LaMarche, has resigned from his position and left the GOP, declaring the Vermont Republican Party has been "hijacked by far-right extremists" who, “rather than doing the hard and necessary work of improving Vermonters’ lives and engaging constructively to move our state forward ... would rather embrace the easy answers of bigotry, divisiveness and destruction.”
Isn't it time 62-year-old Phil Scott followed this young man's example?
R.D. Eno
Cabot
