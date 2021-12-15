With all due respect, Gov. Phil Scott has it backward when he talks about masking. 1) The people willing to get vaccinated are the same people willing to wear masks. We consider it protection, not punishment! Also, caring about others. 2) Labeling mask-wearing as punishment is the wrong message. 3) We need a statewide mask mandate to protect everyone precisely because with very limited exceptions, the unvaccinated are also the unmasked.
Roberta Ballou
North Chittenden
(0) comments
