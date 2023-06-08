As usual, John McClaughry got it all wrong. He is far more committed to his very conservative political agenda than he is to the truth, and this leaves him unable to tell fact from his political fictions. He believes the schools are teaching what he derides as "climate theology" when in fact they are simply teaching real and proven science — as they are required to do.
I understand he does not like what is being taught, but that does not mean he can lie about what is going on. It is in fact McClaughry himself who, as he said, "threatens to fundamentally undermine the scientific process" by imposing on the word "science" what are really just his own reactionary political views.