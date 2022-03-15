Four days this week bike commuting: four days with four wheels harassing.
It started with “Get in your 'bleeping' lane” — yelled from a passing car as I pedaled in the bike lane.
The next day, I got a scream in my ear from a passenger in a passing car. No words, just the loudest scream they could muster.
Day 3 was “Get out of the 'bleeping' road” just after the Youth Triumphant kneeling statue, again by a passing car.
Day 4 was incessant honking from directly behind me as I pedaled in a line of cars backed up on Main Street in Barre.
These overgrown playground bullies should not be tolerated in our community. A bike on the road is one less car creating traffic, greenhouse gases and pollution, not something to be bullied. Please be courteous, cars that slow down and leave space when they pass people on bikes or on foot safely, are truly skilled drivers and my heroes. Thank you.
Bikes don’t slow down cars, traffic slows down cars. If you are delayed momentarily by a bicycle, use your accelerator after you safely and courteously pass to easily make up those few seconds. Or consider alternatives to your single-occupancy vehicle to reduce traffic.
I also challenge the Barre Police Department to pedal through town (not in uniform) once or twice a day and experience what this is like. Radio a cruiser to pull over unsafe passers and harassers. Under Vermont law, drivers are “required to exercise due care, which includes reducing speed and increasing clearance to a recommended distance of at least 4 feet, to pass the vulnerable user safely.” The ticket is supposed to be $200 for these unsafe and discourteous actions — have any been issued? Community policing should solve problems and improve our lives.
Barb Schwendtner
Barre
