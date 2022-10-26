Well now, this is exciting. Superintendent Fedders who is currently helming the Paine Mountain School District and Central Vermont Supervisory Union, presented to the Paine Mountain School Board a starting point for what's next.

About five years ago, the Northfield and Williamstown school districts voted to merge into a single unit, and then the work began … and then came a pandemic. But now, the school district is ready to once again pick up the merger document, get input from the community and decide how to move forward.

