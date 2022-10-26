Well now, this is exciting. Superintendent Fedders who is currently helming the Paine Mountain School District and Central Vermont Supervisory Union, presented to the Paine Mountain School Board a starting point for what's next.
About five years ago, the Northfield and Williamstown school districts voted to merge into a single unit, and then the work began … and then came a pandemic. But now, the school district is ready to once again pick up the merger document, get input from the community and decide how to move forward.
An example of the type of planning involved can be found in our high schools. These school buildings are both embraced and vital to their respective communities, and because of this, we have two wonderful institutions within our school district.
Are we making the best use of these buildings? Are there better and more effective ways to provide high-quality learning experiences to the students?
The Paine Mountain School District is a full-service pre-K through 12 district, so the high schools are only part of the questions that are looking for answers. I hope the community, including The Times Argus, will keep this planning process in mind.
