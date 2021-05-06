The BUUSD school budget is a hot issue this year. As many families in the district struggle to make ends meet and pay to feed their families, the BUUSD School Board feels justified to increase the budget and tax burden and cost for every household, and well above inflation.
The 4.8% increase is ill-timed, especially when you consider the 11% increase just last year to Barre Town residents; 15% increase in costs in two years is just fiscally irresponsible and any argument for it is simply misleading and self-serving, more so when you consider the dwindling student population.
I urge every voter in the district to vote no and force the board to lower the budget as almost every school around our district has done.
They threaten teaching jobs and hold it over our heads. Yet they never speak of thinning the herd of the top-heavy administrative jobs. If a teacher has a class to teach, let them teach. They can't remove teachers with a class. But administrators rarely deal with any student.
The budget increases are not sustainable and will have a severely negative impact on our residents and community as a whole. The increase should never exceed inflation. What if every bill and product you buy increases 15% every two years?
Vote "no" on the budget again on the 11th and send the message that enough is enough, no more blank checks and lack of accountability. Barre Town residents have an idea what our tax bills will be this year, but if the budget increases 4.8%, you will pay more.
Josh Howard
Barre
