Why are we even considering a 4.8% budget hike for BUUSD during a pandemic as so many in our community are struggling to meet day-to-day expenses? Especially, so close to the extreme double-digit hike just last year.
As I watch the debate closely and speak with other members of our community, I've failed to find anyone who supports it. The best term I've heard thus far is fiscally irresponsible. As I listen to the board's comments, it is clear their mission is mostly self-serving as they mislead voters and ignore pleas to lower the budget.
They continuously threaten teachers' jobs as a fear tactic even though they can't get rid of teachers with classes to teach. One resident has asked to take a hard look at admin jobs for cuts. The board's response is an insult as they said they have good admins. What about the teachers?
As I look around our neighboring schools, I noticed budgets decreased and budgets below 0.5% increase. Yet even though our student enrollment continues to drop, BUUSD sees it fit to milk the taxpayers for more and more every year.
I, for one, will vote "no" on the budget request, and I hope my fiscally responsible community members will do the same. We need to protect our community from skyrocketing costs of living with so many on fixed and low incomes during this time. The board needs to stop making excuses and take action. Get creative. They said the high amount of admin and nonteaching jobs is in line with the state model. Well, I had a teacher once who said if everyone jumped off a bridge, would I do the same?
Theodore Horowitz
Barre
