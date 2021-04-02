Mr. Letourneau took the words right out of my mouth. What doesn't the School Board understand about the current financial situation of Barre Town/Barre City taxpayers? They simply took the easy way out by using surplus funds and COVID-19 money, neither of which will be available next fiscal year.
Everyone has been hard hit this past year and this is likely to continue this year. What about the loss of jobs, loss of business, loss of homes/apartments, day care services, etc., to say nothing about loss of lives? We have all had to make sacrifices so what makes the School Board members feel they don't have to.
It is never easy to make hard decisions, but their responsibility is to do so. Their previous decision on the school budget has led to further cost with a required revote. Is another lurking? I did not vote against the last budget because of the poor handling of return to in-person learning. I voted "no" because the budget is simply too high, and I again will vote "no" given the simple way the board took to attempt to look as if they made reductions. Try again.
And it might well be time for certain members, along with Superintendent Wells, to step aside.
Linda Shambo
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.