Pointing out in his commentary "Health care costs" (Oct. 1) that Vermonters spent "an astonishing $7.95 billion on health care in 2020 — over $12,600 per person living in our state," Mr. Andrew Garland proposes Vermonters should shop around to different hospitals and medical practices as a strategy to help lower these costs.

Mr. Garland's proposal essentially puts the onus for lowering these scandalous costs onto the patient, thus absolving the current status quo (and his company) of responsibility for them.

