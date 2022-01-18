At some undetermined date, the U.S. Senate will return to debate and perhaps pass the Build Back Better bill.
As most of us know, achieving a buy-in by Sen. Manchin will likely assure passage of it.
So, what are his major issues:
1. A shorter period (currently it extends over 10 years) to keep the price tag down and better identify cost and funding mechanisms. Makes sense to me.
2. Concern with the one-year credit of the enhanced child tax credit. He feels some parents will misuse the money and in some cases, buy drugs with the money. This appears to be a black-and-white issue. I think the president will have to back away from keeping it in the bill if he wants the senator’s vote.
3. Although he has previously supported hundreds of billions spent on climate measures, Senator Manchin has some disagreement with current WH “Policies.” For example, he feels transitioning off fossil fuels too quickly could increase our dependence on foreign supply chains. He has expressed that electric car subsidies could benefit too many affluent families and not a broader universe.
So, what does he favor in the bill? He does favor an expansion of Obamacare and funding universal pre-K which are important pieces of the legislation.
In summary, I think some of Senator Manchin’s ideas have merit and clearly belong on the bargaining table.
I hope at some point his pursuit of these issues will lead to a productive dialogue and maybe even passage of this bill.
I also believe most of what the president started out to pass will provide the necessary underpinning for economic stability and growth over the next three to five years.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
