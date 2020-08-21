Concerning the proposed “saliva test” as a condition for a retail market, the Legislature needs to consider the following questions. In addition, the proposed new seat belt law by some in the House also relates to the saliva test (see #4 below). This is especially true for the leadership in the House and the governor who want it a condition for such a market.
First, how can a saliva test be seriously considered when a positive result has no relationship to impairment and there is no measure for impairment? After any impairment has worn off, a person can still test positive up to 30 days.
Secondly, why didn’t the governor make this a provision when he legalized an ounce or less and a few plants in 2018? Why does a retail market make a difference now?
Thirdly, those with a prescription for marijuana will always show a positive result. Do they get a pass or not ever dare drive?
In fourth place, what will be the criteria for law enforcement to get a warrant, assuming one is needed, for such a test? Will "I smell weed“ be enough and will a new seat belt law enforcement be used as a pretext to stop and give a test?
Finally, in the event “saliva test” becomes law, does the state get to keep our DNA, etc., forever?
These questions should be answered before such a test becomes law.
Jerry Kilcourse
Montpelier
(0) comments
