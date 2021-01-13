As beautiful as the river ice appears to be in the photo on the front page Jan. 12, it is not safe. To see the bigger picture, pair it with a photo of someone who has broken through the ice being rescued.
Ice is not really safe to be on until it is 4-inches thick. River ice thickness varies because of flow, depth and springs. If you break through river ice, chances are fair you will be trapped under the ice by the current. Even if you stay on top, getting to shore is very difficult.
Please, stay off the river ice until it is truly thick enough to safely be on.
John Snell
Montpelier
