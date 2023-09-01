As our community continues to seek positive change, it's vital that we take a moment to celebrate the outstanding individuals who have propelled us forward. Brattleboro resident, Ann Braden, the founder of GunSense Vermont, stands as a beacon of leadership and courage, inspiring us to work toward a safer and more responsible approach to firearms.
Following the heart-wrenching events of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, Ann Braden founded GunSense Vermont, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advocating for responsible gun safety measures. Her efforts have led to significant legislative achievements that prioritize safety and well-being throughout our state.
GunSense Vermont, has played a pivotal role in raising the age to purchase firearms to 21, limiting high-capacity magazines and passing waiting periods and safe storage laws. These accomplishments reflect the organization's unwavering commitment to creating a safer Vermont for everyone.
Please join us, along with guest speaker U.S. Representative Becca Balint to honor Ann Braden's legacy with our inaugural "Leadership & Courage Award" presentation at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. This celebratory event is an opportunity for elected officials, community leaders, concerned citizens — including young folks — to express their collective support and commitment to creating a safer Vermont for everyone while acknowledging the significant strides that have been taken in advancing gun safety measures across the state. Visit gunsensevt.org for tickets. More information at 802-365-4106.
Conor Casey is GunSense Vermont's executive director.