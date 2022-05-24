Much new signage has appeared in Montpelier during the past few years. We have "districts" and electronic crosswalks apart from traffic control lights. But during this time, I have seen more and more vehicles speeding over crosswalks with people, especially the elderly and children, on them in the street. The vast majority of them are out-of-state registered vehicles, but not all. I am under the impression it is a state law for drivers to stop when people are on the crosswalk. How about some prominent signs to that effect or tickets for flagrant violations? I have seen some close calls. Why not act before, not after, an accident?
Michael Meninger
Worcester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.