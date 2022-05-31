When Barack Obama was president, I remember Biden standing nearby grinning as Obama states he would put Biden in charge of the gun problem.
Now, our kids are sitting ducks in schools that are not safe places of learning. It's time to do some thinking how we can make schools safe.
As I watch TV, I hear how easy it is for a killer to gain entrance into our schools. It's way past time now. We should have known that all the shootings in movies and TV scenarios would brainwash some people into the mindset they should mimic that TV hero.
Now, we must focus on filtering out these killers at the front door of our schools. But first, we must be sure that fire safety is looked at. All back and front doors must allow escape means out of the school. Back doors must empty out into fenced courtyards, fenced to keep the killer out.
At the front door, we need metal detection of various weapons that a killer might try to bring into the school.
In my mind, I envision a small, cube structure equipped with metal detectors and two doors, doors electronically controlled by the metal detector. In the event a metal was detected, both doors would lock the killer inside.
To me, detector cubes would be easily installed at other events of large crowds. Build detector cubes to be off loaded against the main front school doors.
I hope some further thinking will come from designers who might help save kids' lives.
George Frechette
Rutland
