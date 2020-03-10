A country that does not tell itself the truth is a country in decline; where myth making, lies and distortions collide with the cold hard light of facts based upon reality, science and the public record.
If we, as Americans, no longer care about the truth and no longer care about democratic institutions, and no longer care about those less fortunate than ourselves, and no longer care about the legacy we are leaving out children and grandchildren, than we are in dire straits as a nation and we are certainly headed in the wrong direction.
for those who embrace the ideology without considering other options and ideas that might not fit into a preconceived ideological mold, there is a trap that will surely lead to disaster.
The current sitting president is a man whose observations about the condition of our country and the world are frequently wrong and not supported by demonstrable facts. His attitude is, why let the truth get in the way of appealing to as many people as I can while posing as some kind of populist. We urgently need leaders in the White House and the Congress who are ready, willing and able to tell the truth to American people and are also willing to put the country and the common good above partisan politics.
Sadly, one of two major political parties in Washington has turned its back on a serious regard for the environment, including climate change, has little if any regard for integrity in the practice of politics, appears to have no concern about ordinary citizens, and in sum, is a party that cares more about holding power than anything else. it is a sad day for America.
Bob Lincoln
North Middlesex
