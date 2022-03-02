Gov. Scott recently vetoed S.30, a gun violence prevention bill supported by over 25 organizations ranging from the Vermont ATF to domestic violence prevention organizations — that would have closed a dangerous gap in current law that allows firearms sales to occur without a completed background check.
While 90% of federal background checks are completed in minutes, those that take longer than three business days are four times as likely to be denied. This loophole results in prohibited persons obtaining firearms. In the past two years, 28 firearms have been sold to Vermonters who failed background checks but were able to obtain them through the Charleston Loophole. It’s common sense to require a background check to be fully completed before the sale of a firearm.
Additionally, S.30 would have strengthened Vermont’s extreme risk protection law, prohibited guns from being inside hospitals and reinforced laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and others with dangerous histories.
I am deeply disappointed in the governor’s refusal to approve this bill. We deserve to live in a state where dangerous people aren’t able to freely purchase guns to hurt, threaten and kill others. We also bear the brunt of his inaction in other ways. Gun deaths and injuries cost Vermont $516 million, of which $12 million is paid by taxpayers.
Gov. Scott chose inaction over meaningful action, and in doing so, threatens the lives of many.
Allie Breyer is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action Vermont. She lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.