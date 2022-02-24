We are all citizens of the U.S. Our country is a member of the geopolitical globe we inhabit. Given that, it is not a stretch to see we are also citizens of the world.
Our world citizenship is seen quite clearly in both the effects and response to the worldwide pandemic, as well as the consequential efforts to deal with global warming. It should also be seen in our reaction to the situation evolving in Ukraine.
Strongly opposing Russia's invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine is an action we should support and promote.
As citizens of the U.S. and the world community, it is essential that we see Russia's action as a threat to the entire world community and, in that sense, a threat to ourselves.
William Gay
Montpelier
