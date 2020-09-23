The FBI director announced that Russia was using its cyber capabilities to interfere in our election; not a surprise based upon their past history. But consider these events which have happened in recent weeks.
In Syria, a Russian armored vehicle deliberately rammed an American vehicle leaving seven service members with concussions.
Russian jets dangerously veered in front of a B-52 bomber over the Black Sea.
Two Russian warplanes shadowed a B-52 well into Danish airspace.
Six Russian military planes flew for six hours off the coast of Alaska resulting in our scrambling F-22s to intercept them.
What do we know the Trump administration has done about any of these events? Nothing. It does not take an expert to know the probability of further escalation of this aggressive behavior is better than even odds. And the result may be beyond what normal diplomacy can resolve.
We may never know why Trump seems to give Russia a pass whenever these situations occur. But hopefully, a new administration will not give Russia the same latitude and will also embolden our allies to do the same.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
