When Barre Town residents turn the calendar page to May, there will be two longtime public servants who will no longer be serving our lovely little town. The first, Manager Carl Rogers, will have retired after over 31 years of service. The second, Select Board member Jack Mitchell, has decided to give up his seat after many years of service.
I am sure I speak for many when I say thank you for the great job you did for the people of Barre Town. More importantly is the fact both of these gentlemen were just that, gentlemen. They led with class and dignity. They leave with their fingerprints on many projects that have made the area a great place to live. Thank you both for your service and dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.