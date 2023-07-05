I read recently that Gov. Scott vetoed the expanded "bottle bill" passed by the Legislature this past session. This bill is an effort to bring more bottles into the recycling stream and keep them from landfills.

I noted, in the story I read, that the major force in opposition to this bill was Casella Waste Systems, the dominant player in Vermont's waste and recycling industries. The story said that Gov. Scott, in discussing the veto at his weekly press conference, "echoed many of the company’s arguments."