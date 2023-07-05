I read recently that Gov. Scott vetoed the expanded "bottle bill" passed by the Legislature this past session. This bill is an effort to bring more bottles into the recycling stream and keep them from landfills.
I noted, in the story I read, that the major force in opposition to this bill was Casella Waste Systems, the dominant player in Vermont's waste and recycling industries. The story said that Gov. Scott, in discussing the veto at his weekly press conference, "echoed many of the company’s arguments."
I then recalled how there is a spot somewhere along Interstate 89, between Montpelier and Waterbury (or thereabouts), where there's an industrial-type parking lot. In this parking lot, as near the highway as you can get, and clearly visible to passing traffic from all sides, is (or used to be) a trailer for a race car. This trailer was emblazoned on both sides with the name of renowned racer "Phil Scott." The trailer is also emblazoned with "Casella." It's basically a billboard in a state that does not legally allow billboards.
A quick internet search also shows plenty of pictures of the governor/racer with his car, also emblazoned with "Casella." Many (if not all) of these images are from Barre's Thunder Road racetrack, at which Casella is also a major sponsor.
I'm sure this is all just a coincidence, and has nothing to do with how the governor would execute the duties of his office on behalf of all Vermonters and the Legislature that works to pass laws for the state.