When will we ever see the city of Montpelier and VTrans coordinate some real, lasting, major, road work to be done on Route 2 and especially on Berlin Street? Driving at night is even more a challenge: poor lighting, hard to see painted road lines, could use some reflectors on the guardrails along the river stretch, constant uneven paving and potholes. Why is it this stretch of road never seems to get the attention it needs? This stretch of road is an embarrassment.
Robert Devost
(0) comments
