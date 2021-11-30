The leadership of GunSense Vermont joins thoughtful people everywhere who are appalled by the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot and killed two men and injured a third during a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin in 2020.
GunSense Vermont understands that gun violence is not limited to random acts; it exists in the forms of domestic violence, suicide, shootings by police, and using guns to intimidate, threaten and coerce. The Rittenhouse verdict sends a dangerous message that it is not only acceptable to bring guns to marches, protests and rallies, but that taking lives is considered heroic rather than criminal.
GunSense Vermont will continue to work for the safety of all Vermonters and stand in opposition to the conditions that led to Rittenhouse’s actions and acquittal.
Issued by GunSense Vermont Board of Directors
