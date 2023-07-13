In Mr. Green’s recent commentary regarding the "Aired Out" program, he spoke about “exercising our First Amendment right to respond to things happening in our community.” Is he going to rethink extending that right to the people who made comments he didn’t like regarding that particular podcast?
Several of us who expressed concern, dismay and, in truth, ridicule, for that display, which we felt was bullying have now been blocked from the "Aired Out" Facebook page and podcasts? Will he be unblocking these folks, myself included? Or are we not worthy of being part of the community he strives to promote?