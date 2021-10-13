As I approach 62 years of age next month, I wonder if we need to stress more of the word "responsibility" and less of the word "right." We have freedom of the press, speech, assembly, to bear arms and vote, to name a few. With these should be the responsibilities of truthfulness, peacefulness, common sense and diligence. Responsibility means to use the rights for the good of all. So the next time there is a shocking incident in the news, we should ponder whether that right was truly used responsibly according to the founding members' of the Constitution of the United States of America intent!
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
