It seems ridiculous to me that the teenage driver was only fined $220 for being at fault in an accident killing two people.
Chet Hawkins was my cousin, and was one of the accident victims along with his wife, Connie. There seems to be no dispute that the teenage driver, Isabel Jennifer Seward, was at fault. The ticketed offense "driving on roadways laned for traffic" makes no sense. At the very least, the offense should clearly state "with death resulting."
The State's Attorney Sarah George's only concern seems to be release of the driver's name — not justice for the victims. Maybe Sarah George needs to re-examine her responsibilities in this case or, if she is unable, the attorney general needs to step in and consider what is appropriate.
Margaret Schelley
Barre
