America is losing its way. The radical left, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s squad, have taken over our country. They have too much power and are driving us apart with their divisive agenda.
Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez’s squad support a $15 minimum wage. New employees aren’t productive enough to warrant it. Without training and good work habits, new employees are a financial burden and unemployable for entry level jobs.
Government education fails to provide necessary skills for entry level jobs. Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez’s squad oppose school choice which would allow parents to opt out of government schools for better options.
The entitlement agenda of Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez’s squad with free college, child care and guaranteed income destroys incentives to work. There is no place in the cosmos where increased entitlements lifted people out of poverty. Conversely, there is strong evidence a job will.
Senator Sanders continuously rants about economic inequality being a death sentence for the poor. What he and the Ocasio-Cortez squad advocates is the real culprit. Renown Black economist Thomas Sowell renounced his approach years ago. The way out of poverty is restoring the dignity of work, quality education and reducing government dependency. Sowell’s approach is credible. Sanders’/Ocasio-Cortez’s squad approach is damaging as evidenced in Cuba and Venezuela. Sowell makes sense; Sanders/Cortez promotes socialism, mediocrity and divisiveness.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
