I wonder sometimes about what the opposite of “woke” is. I’m still not sure, but I know an example of it.
Back in my high school days, I attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. The event was a program, “JESSI,” Junior Engineers and Scientists Summer Institute.
I won’t bore you with the details but there was a mix of students from around the country. It was there I was “educated” by a fellow JESSI participant from the deep South. He informed me General Lee never actually surrendered, he merely gave in his sword to be sharpened.
As I said, the opposite of woke.
