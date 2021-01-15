Nearly 60 lawsuits alleging election fraud were either thrown out by the courts or voluntarily withdrawn by those filing them because of lack of evidence. Many of the judges in these courts are Republicans and many were even appointed by Trump. The Homeland Security official tasked with overseeing the security of the election and Trump's attorney general both said there was no organized meaningful fraud. The election authorities in every state certified the results and validity of the election in their states.
It would appear the only reason millions of delusional Trump supporters are convinced the election was stolen from him is because he says so without supplying one shred of evidence to prove it. This is exactly the kind of blind devotion Jim Jones' followers demonstrated when they drank the Kool-Aid he told them to drink.
Does anyone really doubt that if he now tells them to sacrifice themselves to his cause by taking up arms against the government in the name of keeping him in office, they won't do it? I fervently hope I am wrong, but I will not be surprised if a full-blown civil war breaks out in the next several days.
The question will be just how much have our law enforcement agencies and military been infiltrated by these fascists and white supremacists? Will they stand fast against these insurrectionists and do their duty or will they become turncoats and join them?
John Mandeville
East Hardwick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.