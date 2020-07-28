After the Constitutional Convention voted to approve our founding document, Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government had been created. He replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
His response expressed profound wisdom: democratic republics are upheld and kept free not only by documents that describe fundamental rights and how the government should uphold them, or upon the consent of the people, but by the informed and active participation of the people.
Today, we desperately need citizens to act upon that wisdom. Greed, fear and partisanship have enabled a would-be tyrant to undermine or escape the checks and balances that should have restrained him.
Our leaders have failed us! People have been nominated to federal agencies not on the basis of competence but absolute loyalty to the president and willingness to undermine their agency’s essential purpose – and the Senate has approved them! Even the integrity of the Department of Justice, so crucial to defending our democracy, has been undermined – as Attorney General Barr’s eagerness to serve as the president’s lawyer has shown. The GOP-controlled Senate’s impeachment vote, acquitting him of charges of abuse of power and obstruction made it complicit in advancing his authoritarianism. And their choosing to serve corporations rather than people, even in the midst of this pandemic, shows they are not governing “for the people.”
Those who should have advocated for “we the people” have betrayed their solemn responsibility, so we must fully embrace the duties of citizenship, and cleanse and renew our democracy from top to bottom. Make no mistake; if we’re to “keep” this endangered republic, that cleansing must start at the top – with Donald Trump! But Congress must also be cleansed of those who’ve enabled him.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
