In his 1996 State of the Union speech, President Clinton said the “era of big government is over.” He got a polite response. Clinton worked with Speaker Gingrich to reduce government and submitted balanced budgets. The Biden administration isn’t emulating Clinton/Gingrich’s fiscal austerity. Instead, they’re infringing on individual freedoms with bigger bureaucracies, increased regulations and reducing states’ ability to govern.
In a 1932 decision, Justice Brandeis thought states should serve as “laboratories” of democracy, try different approaches and chart their own course. The Foundation of Government Accountability (FGA), based in Florida, is an organization working to restore power back to the states and develop policies to counter Washington’s “Great Reset” focus of federal government control. For example, to help tame inflation, FGA is educating state and federal lawmakers how both Florida and Wisconsin require state bureaucrats to obtain legislative approval if proposed regulations, often influenced by federal policy, exceed a cost threshold. This reform restores proper constitutional authority to the legislature and provides a way to push back on bureaucratic oversteps and overspending.
